Howard Frank Mosher Dies

Irasburg author Howard Frank Mosher has died, his wife Phillis posted on his Facebook page Sunday.

“This is Phillis Mosher writing to say that the light and love of my life, my precious Howard, is now at peace,” she wrote.

Howard Mosher wrote on January 22 that doctors had found cancer in his lungs after he thought he had a respiratory infection.

Mosher is the author of 14 books. His latest, “Points North” was expected to be released over the weekend.