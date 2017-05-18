Interstate 91 south, below Exit 26 (Orleans) is closed due to a tractor-trailer crash.
Thursday, May 18, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Interstate 91 south, below Exit 26 (Orleans) is closed due to a tractor-trailer crash.
Troopers from the Derby office, Orleans fire and rescue, VTrans and the Department of Motor Vehicles are responding to the scene. Currently, details on the crash or duration of the closure are not available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please call 511 for road conditions and drive carefully.
