Invasive Milfoil Found In Lake Salem

Nonnative Eurasian Water Milfoil has been found in Lake Salem in an area west of the boat access and east of the mouth of the Clyde River.

Incoming boaters are advised to avoid the invasive area. Signage was placed at the access and silver buoys were put around the patch for further protection from the species spreading.

Suctioning of the plants is the most effective manner to completely eradicate the plants. This process will take place within the next two weeks and will be done by the A & E divers supervised by the VT DEC and SLA.

Immediate detection and close monitoring are the most efficient ways to prevent the spreading

of the invasive species. (Read more in the Express Monday)