IP Fire Department Reconsiders Certification
ED BARBER
Thursday, January 19, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Brighton fire department members met with the select board on Wednesday evening to discuss the onerous National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) regulations. Ricky Hannux and Walter Driscoll said the regulations are more appropriate for large operations. With rules requiring equipment be replaced regardless of its condition is wasteful and expensive according to Driscoll. Nationally 44 percent of all fire departments seek to maintain NFPA regs. The risk of not complying with the trade association's rules are increased liability risk in the event of an injury or death. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
