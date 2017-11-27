IRS Files Lien Against Derby Line Ambulance

DERBY – The Internal Revenue Service has filled a tax lien against the Derby Line Ambulance Service and now the selectboard here is looking for answers as to why. The selectboard also wants to know why the ambulance service doesn’t always answer the calls for service.

During their meeting last Monday evening, the selectboard decided not to give the ambulance service any more funding until they meet with the ambulance service board. The town that does not have a contract with the Derby Line Ambulance Service, but it give it about $9,400 a month. It uses that service because it is the nearest one. (Read full story in the Express Monday and watch for ongoing coverage)