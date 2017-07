NEWPORT, VT – MAGOG, QC. On Monday, July 10, 2017, Jaimie Monahan of New York, NY swam the 25-mile distance on Lake Memphremagog between Newport, VT and Magog QC in 14 hours and 18 minutes. She left the Newport City Dock at 5:53 am under cloudy skies and arrived in Magog as the sun was setting at 8:11 pm.

