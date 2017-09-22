Jay Peak Resort: Developments Near Completion

Development at Jay Peak Resort is nearing completion. Workers are putting the final touches on 60 cottages, which will be ready for use this winter. A 15,000 square foot recreation center is taking shape marking the completion of the EB-5 development. “They’ve been working hard,” Communications Director J.J. Toland said during a tour of the new construction projects. “It’s good to show our appreciation.” Other projects are in the works as well. (Read about them in the Express weekend edition)