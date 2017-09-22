Jay Peak Resort: Developments Near Completion
Friday, September 22, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Development at Jay Peak Resort is nearing completion. Workers are putting the final touches on 60 cottages, which will be ready for use this winter. A 15,000 square foot recreation center is taking shape marking the completion of the EB-5 development. “They’ve been working hard,” Communications Director J.J. Toland said during a tour of the new construction projects. “It’s good to show our appreciation.” Other projects are in the works as well. (Read about them in the Express weekend edition)
Category: