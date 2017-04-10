Jim Greenwood Appointed To Barton Selectboard

This past Thursday the Barton selectboard appointed Jim Greenwood to fill a vacancy caused when Elizabeth McCartney resigned. Greenwood will serve until the next town meeting. There will one year remaining on Greenwood's term. A replacement will then be elected by Australian ballot. A petition is circulating in town that calls for an Australian ballot vote to be held as soon as legally possible. If the petition is submitted the winner will serve the remaining two years of eligibility. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.