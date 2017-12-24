Joe Queenin Follows in His Granfather’s Footsteps

JAY–If you are a long time fan of the North Country boys hockey program, you know that the program lost a huge supporter of the team this past January when Joe Queenin passed away.

Joe could always be found manning the visiting team’s penalty box, whether it was in the old Stanstead Arena, the Jay Peak Ice Haus, and a couple of times at the Pat Burns Arena.

Joe’s grandson, also named Joe Queenin, stepped in last year as fill in.

This year he is taking over the role full time, and he talked about his relationship with his grandfather, hockey, and a little bit more after a recent boys hockey game.

