JROTC Students Raise Money For Veterans Hospital

Members of the North Country Union High School JROTC Program gave up their lunch period last Thursday to raise money for the VA Medical Center in White River Junction. Student Sergeant Mychal Bunnell helped set up the fundraiser. He came up with the idea of helping wounded veterans while his class was discussing ways to help the community.

“I know a couple of wounded veterans,” he said. “I thought this would be a nice way to raise money to help them get what they need and make life easier.”

Bunnell’s father, Stephen Bunnell, is a wounded veteran. On his second tour in Afghanistan several years ago Stephen Bunnell was checking things over after being involved in a firefight when he fell off a cliff in the middle of the night. His leg got stuck between two rocks, snapped backwards and blood went into his lungs, Mychal Bunnell said. (Read more in the Express Tuesday)