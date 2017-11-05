Judgement Day Is Near

Robert Snelgrove (left) with his attorney Chris Roy appear in court in an action against Herman LeBlanc (background, right.)
Ed Barber
Sunday, November 5, 2017
NEWPORT, VT

Following over two hours of testimony on Friday both Herman LeBlanc and Robert Snelgrove rested their respective cases in a dispute over property lines, a boathouse, vandalism and a motion to partition LeBlanc's property. These two neighbors share a property boundary on Lake Memphremagog in Newport Center. After coexisting as neighbors for decades a dispute arose when Snelgrove replaced a boathouse with a much larger version which was not located on the original boathouse footprint. Multiple court cases in Superior and Environmental Court ended in the Vermont Supreme Court and Friday's hearing may draw the saga to an end. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.

