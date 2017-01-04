K-9s and Police Look For Missing IP Man

The Vermont State Police are back in Island Pond today looking for 23-year-old Quincy O’Gorman who has been missing since New Year’s Eve. Members of New England K-9 have joined in the search.

“We’re following up on the leads that we have,” Lt. Walt Smith said. “We’re going to exhaust what we know at this time and see if any new leads come in and we’ll follow up on them.”

A contributory brook to the Clyde River was the area of interest Tuesday and Wednesday.

O’Gorman was one of four people who allegedly ran from a car that state police stopped for a motor vehicle violation Saturday night, according to a press release. The trooper held two of the people. The Brighton Police Chief found a third person in the back of a business, but O’Gorman remains missing.

O'Gorman is described as 5'10, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at 802-334-8881.