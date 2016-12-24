Kidder Hill Community Wind Files 45 Day Notice

Kidder Hill Community Wind's owner David Blittersdorf has filed a 45 day notice with the Public Service Board in preparation of installing two industrial size wind turbines on Kidder Hill Ridge. Blittersdorf offers three options to locate the towers on the 560 acre parcel. The property lies in both Irasburg and Lowell and Blittersdorf offers three options for the tower's location. One option is to place the towers in Lowell which has the select board's support. The alternatives include placing the towers in Irasburg which is meeting local resistance. A tower can be located in each town thereby sharing the financial benefits the towers will produce. The project will contribute $40,000 to the Education Fund annually, and a similar amount in the equivalent of property taxes to the host towns. Read more in Monday's Newport Daily Express.