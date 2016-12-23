Kidder Hill Wind Turbine Project Gives 45- Day Notice

The Kidder Hill Wind project has given a 45- day notice of intent to file a permit with the Vermont PSB for two wind turbines up to 499 feet tall. The industrial size turbines would be on David Blittersdorf's land in either Irasburg or Lowell.

Kidder Hill is expected to contribute approximately $40,000 in local community payments and $40,000 to the statewide Education Fund annually.

Blittersdorf also built and operates Georgia Mountain Community Wind in Milton and Georgia Vermont, and is planning to install a solar farm on his land in Morgan.