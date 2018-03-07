Lake Region Boys Kick Off 2018 Postseason With 54-46 Win Over Harwood

ORLEANS–The 2nd seeded Lake Region Rangers dominance over the Harwood Highlanders in the postseason continued on Tuesday night.

After vanquishing the Highlanders in soccer twice in the last two years, including in the 2017 Soccer Championship Game, this time the Rangers would get the job done on the hardwood, as they rallied back from a two point deficit at the break, beating the 15th seeded Highlanders 54-46 to earn a trip to the quarterfinals where they will host the winner of Wednesday’s contest between number 7 U-32 and number 11 Mill River.

For more, see the Express on 3-8-18.