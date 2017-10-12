Lake Region Golf Boys Take Home Second Place at States
By:
Mike Olmstead
Thursday, October 12, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
KILLINGTON–The Lake Region Rangers took home second place at the Division II State Golf Tournament at the Green Mountain National Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon.
The Rangers shot a team score of 376, which was 42 strokes behind first place Harwood (334).
Rice (381) would round out the top-three, followed by Montpelier (391), Hartford (398), and Middlebury (429).
