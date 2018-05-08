Lake Region Scores Early and Late to Defeat North Country in All-Orleans County Clash

By: 
Mike Olmstead
Sports Editor
Tuesday, May 8, 2018
NEWPORT, VT

The North Country and Lake Region baseball programs renewed their acquaintances on Monday afternoon when they squared off in an all-Orleans County battle.
The Rangers would jump out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning and would stay ahead for the rest of the contest as they picked up a 12-4 win over the Falcons.
For more, see the Express on 5-9-18.

Category: