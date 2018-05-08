Lake Region Scores Early and Late to Defeat North Country in All-Orleans County Clash
By:
Mike Olmstead
Tuesday, May 8, 2018
NEWPORT, VT
The North Country and Lake Region baseball programs renewed their acquaintances on Monday afternoon when they squared off in an all-Orleans County battle.
The Rangers would jump out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning and would stay ahead for the rest of the contest as they picked up a 12-4 win over the Falcons.
For more, see the Express on 5-9-18.
