Lake Region Will Look to Continue Solid Play Against Lamoille in Championship Game

The last time the Lake Region Rangers and the Lamoille Lancers met in the Division II postseason was in 2015 at Lamoille’s home field during the semifinals.

Lake Region was ranked 6th overall, just like this year, and Lamoille was the number 2 seed, one spot lower than they are this season.

The Lancers would edge out the Rangers and go on to defeat the 4th ranked Terriers of Bellows Falls to win the Championship.

This year Lake Region is looking for some vengeance.

