Lakes In Crisis Bill Meets Resistance
By:
Ed Barber
Monday, March 5, 2018
NEWPORT, VT
The Orleans County Farm Bureau hosted the annual legislative breakfast at the Irasburg town hall. Lawmakers and farmers discussed a number of bills under consideration over a pancake and sausage breakfast. Lakes in crisis, documenting drainage tile, free tuition for National Guard members, and confidentiality of Nutrient Management Plans were among subjects discussed. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
Category: