Ledge Work To Close Rt. 5 In Coventry, Traffic To Be Rerouted
Monday, May 1, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Those traveling from Newport to Coventry who use Route 5 will have to find a new route this summer. The state is planning to have ledge work done, which will take about one month.
The bids had not been opened as of Monday morning, but District 9 supervisor Dale Perron confirmed the Agency of Transportation’s construction division will remove and stabilize ledges between Newport City and Coventry
