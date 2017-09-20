Legislative Shell Game Stiffs Local Taxpayers
By:
Ed Barber
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
The passage of Act 85 in June accomplished Governor Phil Scott's goal of taking the negotiation of school employee health insurance benefits from local school boards. The goal is to save $13 million as school employees transition into a new plan starting in January, 2018. But the savings will be recaptured by the state through the Education Fund, leaving local school districts without realizing the savings benefit. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
