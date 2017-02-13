Legislators Looking at Reducing Consequences for Drug Offenses

Members of the House Judiciary Committee will take up a lot of issues this session regarding the state’s criminal justice system. Representative Gary Viens of Newport is on the committee.

Under consideration is increasing the types of offenses that can be expunged from an offender’s record as well as increasing the cut off age, which is currently 25.

The committee is also looking at making it legal to allow the possession of small amounts of marijuana.

Viens said the bill will not get his vote until there is a roadside test for cannabis for law enforcement officers. That test might not be far off. (Full story in the Express Tuesday)