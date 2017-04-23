Legislature Moves To Delay Check Light Enforcement

The Vermont Legislature extended a grace period by four months before the Department of Motor Vehicles can enforce emission control problems. Known as the check engine light, the automobile's on-board diagnostics system regulates emissions and a host of sensors. Safety inspections have included emissions inspections for the past twenty years but inspectors had the option of passing the vehicle as long as safety features such as lights, brakes, and tire wear passed muster. The grace period would have ended December 31st of this year, but on Friday the House added an amendment to a transportation bill extending the deadline to May 1, 2018. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.