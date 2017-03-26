A Line In The Sand

The school board members that comprise North Country Supervisory Union voted without dissent to move forward with an alternative governance model that retains the multiple board governance system. Superintendent John Castle said the district must comply with Act 46, but the state has no right to force a governance system onto 13 separate legal entities. Castle made his remarks at the annual NCSU meeting on Thursday in front of 50 board members, principals and supervisory union administrators. He also revealed a telephone conversation earlier in the day with Senator Philip Baruth who chairs the senate education committee. Castle disagrees with Baruth's contention the school boards must conform to the state's preferred model. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.