Local Police Dogs Now Have Bullet Proof Vests
Monday, January 16, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Two local law enforcement officers have bullet and stab proof vests for their K-9 partners thanks to the generosity of community members. The vests are needed to help keep the dogs protected that are sometimes in dangerous circumstances.
Orleans County Deputy Tyler Jacobs received the vest for his partner, Jonah, a two-year-old Dutch Shepherd. Trooper Abby Drew from the Derby State Police Barracks received the vest for her K9 partner, Ranger, a two-year-old German Shepherd.
Category: