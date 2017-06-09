Lock Changed On Diaz's Office

Coventry Town Clerk and Treasurer Cynthia Diaz did not meet her Thursday midnight deadline for insurance coverage. Now the selectboard is working on what to do next. After a special meeting Friday, members of the selectboard changed the lock to Diaz’s office as well as the lock to second floor office area inside the Community Center. Meanwhile, Diaz is alleging that the May 24 special meeting held in Coventry was not properly warned and therefore not binding.