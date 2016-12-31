Longtime Community Banker, Steve Marsh, Retires

After 43 years, Steve Marsh is saying goodbye to Community National Bank. He has seen the bank from its first computer, through mergers and expansion, yet still he says, "I have never worked a day in my life." Having such a positive outlook on his career is more than just the job; it is the mark of the man. Kathy Austin, president of Community National Bancorp and Community National Bank... said that he is "one of the most positive and generous people you'll ever meet." *For more of this front page story, you can pickup the Weekend Edition of the paper, today (Saturday).