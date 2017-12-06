Lots of New Faces Suiting Up For Defending Champion North Country Falcons
By:
Mike Olmstead
Wednesday, December 6, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
JAY–The North Country boys hockey team is coming off a fantastic season where they defeated Harwood to become the Division II State Champions.
However, this year’s team will be missing quite a few key pieces from last year’s championship team, so a lot of new people will be asked to step up and fill some big shoes.
