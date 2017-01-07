Lowell School Hot For Composting
By:
ED BARBER
Saturday, January 7, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Lowell Elementary School students are learning how to compost using table scraps, straw and leaves. The Green Mountain Farm To School program offers academic assistance integrating the different components of gardening from composting to planting to harvest as part of their curriculum. Students of all grade levels sample a vegetable of the month, and are learning to choose the proper proportions of food so they don't waste it. (Photo by Ed Barber)
Category: