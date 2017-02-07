Main Street Parking Problematic
By:
ED BARBER
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Five Main Street parking spaces in Newport City will have to be removed to comply with Title 23 of the Vermont State Statutes. The parking spaces are located within 20 feet of a cross walk, which can obstruct views by pedestrians. The council voted to limit parking at the municipal lot to two hours and encourages area merchants to park in other locations. An ordinance will be enacted to limit parking in designated areas of the city. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
