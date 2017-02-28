Make it Two in Row, Falcon Girls Win Second Consecutive Division I Nordic Championship!

CRAFTSBURY–The North Country Nordic Falcon girls headed into Monday’s Freestyle portion of the Vermont State Nordic Championship leading the rest of the pack by a comfortable margin.

By the time the day ended they could once again call themselves the Division I State Champions, as they took home first place in the 5k Freestyle race and the ensuing relay portion of the race to win their second consecutive State Title.

For more, see the Express on 3-1-17.