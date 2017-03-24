Man Jailed After Charging At Troopers With Metal Bats, Faces Multiple Charges

A Derby man allegedly ran at State Troopers aggressively swinging bats at them. Timothy Christopher, 19, was lodged on $25,000 at Northern State Correctional Facility. On Thursday Police received a call about a domestic altercation on the Fish and Game Road in Derby. When police arrived Christopher reportedly charged at Troopers swinging around two metal baseball bats, according to a press release from State Police. Christopher was subdued and taken into custody. He was charged with aggravated assault, domestic assault, unlawful mischief, and interference with access of emergency services.