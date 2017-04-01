Maple Fool's Fest Big Hit

The Brighton recreation committee hosted the first annual Maple Fool's Fest on April 1st. The day of activities kicked off with a pancake breakfast at Sunrise Manor followed by a 5k run/walk through the village. A baking competition required pure Vermont maple syrup as one ingredient. Kids could partake in a free throw shooting competition, face painting, and other activities. A tug of war, sap gathering relay and maple jug contest rounds out the day. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.