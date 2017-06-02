Matt Prue Found, Lodged

Police found Matthew Prue, 37, of Brownington Thursday afternoon at Hoagies in Derby. Police had been looking for him since May 28. He was arrested and lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on $2,500 bail.

Prue is facing charges of excessive speed, attempting to elude police, gross negligent operation, and multiple civil violations.

On Sunday VT State Troopers were notified of suspicious activity involving a GMC pickup parked in the woods in Derby. While responding, troopers were notified that the vehicle had left, heading towards Charleston. Troopers searched the area between the scene and the suspect’s residence and located the vehicle pulled off the roadway on Route 105 near Route 5A in Charleston. The operator was contacted and multiple indicators of heroin possession were observed within the vehicle, police wrote in a press release. When the trooper directed the operator to step out of the vehicle to investigate possible drug possession and impairment, the operator slammed the door and fled down Rt 5A at a high rate of speed, police say.

The operator was pursued for approximately 20 minutes through Charleston, Brownington, Barton and Westmore, on multiple roadways as well as through fields, with speeds at times exceeding 100 MPH. The driver, who police believed was Prue, was observed throwing hypodermic needles and other small objects and bags out of the window during the pursuit, as well as operating erratically, police say. There was no other vehicle traffic on the roadways at the time.

Having identified the operator as likely being Prue, pursuing units slowed down the pursuit and increased their distance from the suspect vehicle. When the driver came towards a trooper who was attempting to turn around in the roadway causing the trooper to have to evade him, narrowly avoiding being rammed, the pursuit was continued for several more minutes into the town of Westmore. The cars went briefly off roadway into a field before returning to the roadway. Due to the driver's increasingly erratic operation, the pursuing units again slowed down and pulled back from the vehicle, at this point losing sight of it. As the troopers rounded a corner in the direction the driver had gone, they saw the vehicle crashed into a tree. Prue was not found at the scene of the crash.

Troopers searched the area extensively, both on foot and with a K9 unit, and were unable to locate Prue.