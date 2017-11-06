Mayhew Selected to Play in Twin State Field Hockey Game

Chantelle Bouchard has been at the helm of the North Country field hockey team for the past ten seasons, and each year she would send one, maybe two players to try out to play for Team Vermont against Team New Hampshire in the annual Twin State Field Hockey Game.

Each year the result would be the same, none of her players would be selected to play, and that included in 2014 when her team took home the Division III Title.

Well this year that streak came to an end, as goaltender Mikayla Mayhew went to the tryouts this past Sunday at South Burlington high school and was selected to represent her school and Vermont in the annual game.

