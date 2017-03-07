Mike Goldberg Updates Jay Voter, Pays Taxes

Court appointed receiver Mike Goldberg addressed voters at the Jay town meeting providing a rosy update of the resort's current and future status. He announced the resort has paid $1 million in back taxes and expects to complete payment of back taxes in April. He laid out a strategy moving forward in which all contractors will be paid for their work, the remaining projects will be completed, and the resort be financially secured. The process to locate a buyer has started but the process will take at least a year to allow time for all financial and construction issues to be settled. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.