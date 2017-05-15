Missing Man Search: Body Found

The body of a man was found off a steep drop in rugged terrain Monday during the search for Tyler Robinson, 23, of Orleans. Police have not get recovered the body and have not determined if the body is that of Robinson. The searches conducted Monday by the Vermont State Police and search and rescue teams took place in the southern area of Lake Willoughby in Westmore. The male was discovered visually, but because of the difficult and technical nature of the terrain, searchers were unable to reach the individual to confirm identity. As of Monday night the scene was secured, and technical rescue equipment was being brought to the area for the recovery. (Read more Tuesday in the Express)