Molly Horton Clutch Late, as Lake Region Defeats BFA Fairfax 63-61

ORLEANS–With nine seconds left on the clock and the Lake Region Lady Rangers and BFA Fairfax Bullets deadlocked at 61-61, Lake Region senior Molly Horton stood at the free throw line with the game potentially in her hands.

She fired off the first of her two shots and it sailed effortlessly through the hoop.

Time out BFA.

Back to the line she went a minute later and calmly made her second shot.

BFA took the ball down the court looking to force overtime, but the Lady Rangers defense would not budge, as they held on to grab the 63-61 win.

For the full story, see the Express on 12-29-17.