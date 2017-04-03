Moose Population Struggles Due To Ticks
Monday, April 3, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Consecutive warmer winters are bolstering the deer herd in Vermont but are having the opposite effect on the moose population. Warm winters combined with a diminished snowpack expands deer habitat in the winter allowing greater range to feed. Conversely the bare ground in the spring combined with warm temperatures increases the survival rate of tick larvae, devastating the moose population. (Read full story in the NDE)
