Neighbors Settle Noise Complaint

A noise dispute between neighbors has been settled for now, but the issue can readdressed by mid October. Derby farmers Marcel and Francine Guillette own a 200 acre parcel of land on the Salem-Derby Road. A large three bay barn sits on top of a hill surrounded by hay fields. Events, primarily weddings are hosted at the site. Initially not covered by local zoning, new regulations were drawn up by the Planning Commission. The Guilette's received a permit which was challenged by neighbors Steve Kirby and Kathy Newbrough of Eden. The case is under review by Environmental Court Judge Thomas Durkin. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.