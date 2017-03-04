NEK International Airport Upgrades Almost Complete

The NEK International Airport committee met last week to discuss the finishing touches of a multi-year construction project at the airport in Coventry. This spring the new water line will be connected to the terminal and main hanger buildings. Extended runways will be connected, aprons completed and a taxi run will be built. NetJet has already contacted airport manager Dan Gauvin about adding the airport as a stopover. NetJet uses large cabin and smaller business jets weighing up to 91,000 pounds. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.