NEK Residents To March In Washington DC
Thursday, January 19, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Hundreds of thousands of women are expected to come together in Washington D.C. on Saturday, the day after the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, for an event called Women's March on Washington. A number of women from the Northeast Kingdom are planning to participate. A main goal of the rally is to send a bold message about women’s rights and human rights. (Read story with quotes from two of the women in the Weekend Edition)
