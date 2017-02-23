New Act 46 Committee Tackles School Consolidation
By:
Ed Barber
Thursday, February 23, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
The Orleans Central Supervisory Union has established an Act 46 study committee to draft Article of Agreement to consolidate seven school districts. A prior committee's work went to naught when voters rejected the proposed Articles in June, 2016. A newly formed committee of 14 will tackle the state mandate that prefers school districts state wide merge into a single entity with one board and one budget. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
Category: