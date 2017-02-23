New Act 46 Committee Tackles School Consolidation

Advising the Act 46 consolidation process are Carolyn Young, Nick Eckert-Racz, and David Paul.
Ed Barber
Thursday, February 23, 2017
NEWPORT, VT

The Orleans Central Supervisory Union has established an Act 46 study committee to draft Article of Agreement to consolidate seven school districts. A prior committee's work went to naught when voters rejected the proposed Articles in June, 2016. A newly formed committee of 14 will tackle the state mandate that prefers school districts state wide merge into a single entity with one board and one budget. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.

