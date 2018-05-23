New Ball Fields At NCUJHS

On Tuesday evening the North Country Union Junior High School board endorsed a proposal by physical education teacher Christiane Brown to revitalize the now defunct softball field near Route 111 in Derby. A district wide middle school softball and baseball program in its third year are using Gardner Park for their games. Brown wants to bring the softball field up to specs, and build a baseball field. The old backstop is in good condition which will provide a cost savings. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.