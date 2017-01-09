New Business Teaches Community How to Sew
Monday, January 9, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Throughout history households have largely been self-sustaining. Part of this sustainability included the ladies of the house making the family’s clothing, making the linens, curtains, and any other necessities made from cloth.
Over the years with the advent of box stores, cheaper clothing options, the loss of time due to two income families, and the loss of home economics in school, the art of sewing – and the know how, have declined, and Linda Beaumier decided she was going to do something to change that. (Read full story in the Express Tuesday)
