New Year's Baby

New Year’s Day 2017 will be one that Jeffery and Zoe Blake of Orleans will remember forever. Their first child, Mia Eliana Blake was born at North Country Hospital at 6:23 p.m. Sunday. Mia is the first baby born at North Country Hospital for the new year.

She was born at 7 pounds 12 ounces, and was 21 inches long.

“We’re very proud,” Jeffrey Blake said his new family addition. “She’s our blessing, she what we’ve been waiting for her for a long time. She’s our special miracle.”