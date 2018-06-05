NEWPORT’s FRIDAY NIGHT SHUFFLE

MAC Center for the Arts in concert with Jay Peak Resort have found a recipe for a celebration of community spirit extraordinaire, the Friday Night Shuffle. In support of the local shuffling, Northeast Kingdom vacationers and locals will experience something surprisingly new and different.

"MAC Center for the Arts is very excited to partner with Jay Peak in this venture. As an anchor on Main Street, we are always looking for ways to get local people and visitors alike to come downtown and browse our Gallery as well as the other wonderful shops and restaurants," Iso Marks, President of the MAC Center for the Arts, enthusiastically quipped.

Join the greater Newport area Merchants and Restaurants for unique opportunities, delightful discounts, foodies’ favorites, and of course, SHUFFLING. Shuffling is encouraged from venue to venue as you bring your own special energy to June 15, July 13, August 10, September 14 to infuse a festive frenzy to our otherwise bucolic atmosphere. Stroll the waterfront, take in an exhibit, listen to music, soak up the ambiance of Newport as it celebrates its Centennial landmark.

Steve Wright, Jay Peak Resort, President and General Manager said, “We have vested interests in supporting Newport and helping it to thrive. Not only do many of our guests look for opportunities to stretch out and explore when they’re on vacation, but many of our employees live and work there and supporting causes that impact them is at the core of who we are and what we’re about.” Rob Boskind’s stunning photography is featured on the poster for this four-month event.

Pam Ladds, Newport VT Rocks shared, “What happens when 1st Friday grows, and Newport has events other Fridays too .... we get The Shuffle. Don't race…park and stroll slowly down Main Street. Chat, dance, sing, eat, drink and be merry shopping. Hoping that lots of people get involved and reclaim our City. We'd love people to come up with fun things for kids to do during the early evening; like painting rocks and have tables set up for kids of all ages.” The imagination and creativity of this project certainly has legs.

Participating businesses include: MAC Center for the Arts, Ciderhouse Restaurant, East Side Restaurant, Great Outdoors, Inspired Yoga, Jasper’s Tavern, Lago Trattoria, Le Belvedere, NEK Soaps and Stuff, Newport Jewelers, Newport Natural Foods, Northeast Kingdom Tasting Center – Butternut Mountain Farm Maple Shop; Jocelyn and Cintas’s Bakery; Eden Cider and Tasting Bar, Pick and Shovel, Sugar Mountain Fudge and Candy Shoppe, The 99 Gallery, Goodrich Memorial Library and Tim and Doug's Ice Cream.

For more information, visit the Jay Peak Website, jaypeakresort.com, watch for updates and join the FRIDAY FRIVOLITY!