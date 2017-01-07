Newport City Budget Gets A Thumbs Up
By:
ED BARBER
Saturday, January 7, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
The Newport City Elementary School board is poised to offer a fiscal year 2017/18 budget of $5.39 million with a final vote scheduled for January 10th. A direct comparison to the current year's budget is difficult as a state mandate moves the handling of special education funds to the supervisory union. Principal Elaine Collins advocates for an additional fifth grade teacher, consistent with other grade levels. A math interventionist and a third bus are other requests she had of the school board. Alderman Jacques Roberge attended the meeting. At the conclusion he voiced his support in favor of the budget presented. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
