Newport City Considers Alternative Water Tower Design

The Newport City Council has given Public Works Director Tom Bernier permission to pursue a smaller, less expensive water tower to resolve the water pressure problem on the east side of the city. A 25 foot wide, 130 foot tall cylinder shaped, glass lined tower with the capacity of 440,000 gallons will be used in conjunction with the reservoir to furnish water to the Derby Road area, allowing for future development. The new design at $800,000 is significantly less expensive then a 1.1 million gallon water tower similar in design to the west side tower. A new 1.1 million gallon tower will cost $2 million. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.