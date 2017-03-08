Newport City Council To Address Vacancies
By:
Ed Barber
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
The Newport City council may hold a special meeting to discuss the two vacancies that occurred when aldermen Steven Vincent and Neil Morrissette submitted resignations on Tuesday evening. The move took Mayor Paul Monette off guard who was handed the letters of resignation. Aldermen now have the choice of appointing two replacements until the next annual meeting, or hold a special election. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
